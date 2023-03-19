StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SLM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.22. SLM has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,054,000. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in shares of SLM by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,790 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,490,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in SLM by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,007,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,938 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in SLM by 53.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

