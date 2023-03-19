Joe Walsh Buys 864 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) CEO Joe Walsh bought 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,054,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thryv Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $774.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.98. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THRY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thryv from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Thryv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Thryv by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Thryv by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the third quarter valued at about $333,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Recommended Stories

