MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $111,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $62.89 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

