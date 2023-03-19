EWG Elevate Inc. Raises Stock Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Annexon were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Annexon by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Annexon by 630.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Annexon by 32.5% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 40,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Annexon by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Annexon in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

ANNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Annexon from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Annexon stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.53. Annexon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.65.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

