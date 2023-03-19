605 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

General Electric Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:GE opened at $90.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $94.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

