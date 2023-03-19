EWG Elevate Inc. Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,292,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE SWK opened at $77.69 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $151.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

