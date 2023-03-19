MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $133,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 395 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.70.

ADBE opened at $358.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.90. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

