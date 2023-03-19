EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases Shares of 517 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 483,980 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 740,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,464,000 after buying an additional 367,856 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,063,000 after buying an additional 342,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,230,000 after buying an additional 328,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,360,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,655,000 after buying an additional 294,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.7 %

ED opened at $95.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

