MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires 10,113 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

