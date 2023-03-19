EWG Elevate Inc. Buys New Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,643 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,210,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,745 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,490 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,807,000 after purchasing an additional 714,509 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,270,000 after purchasing an additional 604,077 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FNDF opened at $29.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

