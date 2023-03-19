EWG Elevate Inc. Buys Shares of 7,670 Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMIGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.08% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 31.1% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 697,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 165,378 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,702 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 64,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 155,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMI opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

