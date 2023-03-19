MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Takes Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Xylem by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xylem Stock Down 2.5 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $94.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also

