EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $57.11 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

