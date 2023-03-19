363 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBNGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the second quarter worth $101,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter worth $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 138.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock opened at $140.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.08. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52-week low of $123.39 and a 52-week high of $167.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

