EWG Elevate Inc. Buys New Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of O opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.78. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.