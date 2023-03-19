EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires New Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,592 shares of company stock worth $20,272,270. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SQ stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.52.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
