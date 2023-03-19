MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.8 %

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $274.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.