535 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNK. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,982,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,104,000 after buying an additional 3,787,977 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 108.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,807,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 772.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,668,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,287 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 106.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,527,000 after acquiring an additional 497,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $89.91 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.09.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

