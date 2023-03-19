EWG Elevate Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 213.2% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,175,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,934,000 after buying an additional 4,203,921 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,932,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,813,000 after purchasing an additional 933,140 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,576,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,439,000 after purchasing an additional 207,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,465,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,545,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after purchasing an additional 718,602 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $36.71 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.77.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.