MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Trims Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FMC by 14.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after buying an additional 386,465 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in FMC by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in FMC by 17.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after buying an additional 42,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FMC opened at $116.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.98. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FMC’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

