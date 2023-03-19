EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $78,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.11 and a 200 day moving average of $109.99. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.38.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

