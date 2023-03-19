MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.28. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

