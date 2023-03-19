EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases Shares of 864 Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $70.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day moving average is $74.21. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

