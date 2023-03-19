EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New $68,000 Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.27.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.