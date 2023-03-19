Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $94.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.