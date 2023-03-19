Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.
WEC Energy Group Stock Performance
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WEC Energy Group Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
