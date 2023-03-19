EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $50,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,133,000 after acquiring an additional 686,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after buying an additional 336,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in V.F. by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,627,000 after buying an additional 4,404,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,023,000 after buying an additional 386,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,262,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,261,000 after acquiring an additional 376,014 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V.F. Price Performance

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Williams Trading lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.

VFC opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $60.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

