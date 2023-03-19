1,877 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Purchased by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,038,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

SPEU stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34.

