MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 753 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $123.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

