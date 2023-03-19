StockNews.com Begins Coverage on California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

California Water Service Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $48.46 and a 52-week high of $66.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.66.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $200.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,624,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,034,000 after buying an additional 79,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,204 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,330,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,313,000 after purchasing an additional 126,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,647,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,798,000 after purchasing an additional 83,350 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Stories

