Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:DAR opened at $52.90 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

