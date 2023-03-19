Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.28.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

CRK stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comstock Resources news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Comstock Resources news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 42,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after acquiring an additional 786,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.