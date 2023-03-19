Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CLB. Citigroup increased their price target on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Core Laboratories Trading Down 0.6 %

Core Laboratories stock opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $34.08. The stock has a market cap of $936.33 million, a P/E ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 2.65.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $127.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth $1,980,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

