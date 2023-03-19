Logansport Financial Corp. (LOGN) to Issue Dividend of $0.45 on April 24th

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st.

Logansport Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

LOGN opened at $41.25 on Friday. Logansport Financial has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Logansport Savings Bank. It provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers services under the following categories: Personal Banking, Personal Lending and Business Banking. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Logansport, IN.

