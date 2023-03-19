Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance
Shares of DBD opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $7.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40.
Insider Activity
In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 172,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at $496,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
