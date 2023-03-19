CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CNO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $973.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.62%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $85,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,673,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $109,013.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,806,090.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $85,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,673,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,591 shares of company stock valued at $627,713. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 191.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

