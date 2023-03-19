Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (HMDPF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on March 30th

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0911 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HMDPF opened at C$24.61 on Friday. Hammond Power Solutions has a 12-month low of C$9.59 and a 12-month high of C$26.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.98.
About Hammond Power Solutions
