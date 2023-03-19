Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (HMDPF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on March 30th

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0911 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HMDPF opened at C$24.61 on Friday. Hammond Power Solutions has a 12-month low of C$9.59 and a 12-month high of C$26.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.98.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

About Hammond Power Solutions

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Hammond Power Solutions, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of dry-type power distribution transformers. Its products include control and automation, low voltage distribution, medium voltage distribution and power, and potted and specialty. The firm serves the oil and gas, steel, waste and water treatment, and wind power generation industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.