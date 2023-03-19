Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.47.

DAL opened at $32.96 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

