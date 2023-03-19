Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.08.

ESI opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $23.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.81 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.34%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,092,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,441,000 after buying an additional 214,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,844,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,832,000 after buying an additional 740,230 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,756,000 after acquiring an additional 163,426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,951,000 after acquiring an additional 740,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,160,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,572,000 after acquiring an additional 216,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

