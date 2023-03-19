Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Ducommun Stock Performance

DCO stock opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $613.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $58.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

Ducommun Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 39.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after purchasing an additional 190,608 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,321,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 62,914 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Ducommun by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 175,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 59,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 375.3% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 48,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 38,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems segments. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

