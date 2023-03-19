Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th.
Ducommun Stock Performance
DCO stock opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $613.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $58.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun
Ducommun Company Profile
Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems segments. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ducommun (DCO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.