StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CS. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a CHF 3.60 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.14.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Stock Down 6.9 %

NYSE:CS opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth about $87,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $1,879,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 77.1% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 175,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 76,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.