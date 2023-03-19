Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellium from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Constellium Stock Performance

NYSE:CSTM opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. Constellium has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Constellium by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP grew its position in shares of Constellium by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 93,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Constellium by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 60,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

