CTS (NYSE:CTS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker's stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CTS in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTS presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

CTS Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CTS opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average of $42.56. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $142.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.56 million. CTS had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $129,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,759 shares of company stock worth $881,673. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CTS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 516.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Featured Articles

