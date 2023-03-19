1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SRCE has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

1st Source Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $45.10 on Thursday. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

1st Source Announces Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $94.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1st Source will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Insider Activity at 1st Source

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,861.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 1st Source

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in 1st Source by 235.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in 1st Source by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in 1st Source by 25.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in 1st Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in 1st Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

