StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $32.32 on Thursday. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64.

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $357,618.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,183.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,385,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,479,000 after acquiring an additional 83,069 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in SP Plus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after buying an additional 80,286 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in SP Plus by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 60,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,746,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

