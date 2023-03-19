Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (IMPUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on March 31st

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1637 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Impala Platinum Price Performance

Shares of IMPUY stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02. Impala Platinum has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

