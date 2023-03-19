Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (IMPUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on March 31st

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1637 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.
Impala Platinum Price Performance
Shares of IMPUY stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02. Impala Platinum has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Impala Platinum
