Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PAI opened at $11.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
