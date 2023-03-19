Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAI opened at $11.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

