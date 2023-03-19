StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Spok in a research note on Monday, December 19th.
Spok Stock Down 1.0 %
SPOK stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. Spok has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $10.84.
Spok Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity at Spok
In other Spok news, COO Michael W. Wallace acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $25,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 103,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Stein acquired 6,190 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $63,509.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 815,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,365,860.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,289 shares of company stock valued at $225,642. Corporate insiders own 8.59% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Spok
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Spok in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $996,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spok by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spok by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spok by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Spok by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.
Spok Company Profile
Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.
