Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Civeo Price Performance

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Civeo has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $36.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Civeo news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $124,338.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Civeo news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $124,338.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,219,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,014,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civeo

About Civeo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

