Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Civeo Price Performance
Shares of Civeo stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Civeo has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $36.88.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Civeo news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $124,338.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Civeo news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $124,338.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,219,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,014,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civeo
About Civeo
Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Civeo (CVEO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.