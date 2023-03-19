CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNH Industrial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.51.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.15. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.62%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.3861 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 156.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after buying an additional 2,162,593 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after acquiring an additional 577,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.