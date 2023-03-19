StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,844.79.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,608.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,571.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,539.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,754.56.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $15,317,901. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.